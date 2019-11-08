Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€16.00” Price Target for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MT. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €19.03 ($22.13).

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

