Deutsche Bank Lowers IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $256.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $279.00 to $256.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IAC. ValuEngine upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.35.

NASDAQ:IAC traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.83. 15,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,754. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.90. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $158.29 and a 1-year high of $268.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total value of $765,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregg Winiarski sold 73,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total value of $18,612,117.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,342 shares in the company, valued at $52,315,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,402 shares of company stock valued at $29,975,254. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

