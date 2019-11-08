Dent Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. During the last week, Dent has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Dent token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bitbns, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Radar Relay. Dent has a market cap of $19.76 million and approximately $430,938.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00221748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.97 or 0.01417299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00030542 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00120252 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,175,838,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, BitForex, Bitbns, IDEX, Lykke Exchange, WazirX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liquid, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, FCoin, Coinrail, Kucoin, OKEx, Binance, Fatbtc, CoinBene, HitBTC and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.