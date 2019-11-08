Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Given $40.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $40.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Deluxe an industry rank of 4 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSE DLX traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.61. 2,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.12. Deluxe has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $54.15.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.20 million. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 33.33% and a negative net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deluxe will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 3.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 234.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 16.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 11.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

