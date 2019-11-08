Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines accounts for about 0.9% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 751,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,633,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 30,126 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.58. 4,820,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,527,328. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.09. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.403 dividend. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.89.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

