Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €53.00 by UBS Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €53.00 ($61.63) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DHER. Barclays set a €58.80 ($68.37) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €50.34 ($58.53).

DHER opened at €43.56 ($50.65) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a 1-year high of €48.79 ($56.73). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €41.32.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

