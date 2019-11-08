Delaney Dennis R Purchases 2,630 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Delaney Dennis R raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.8% of Delaney Dennis R’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 45,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,387,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,630,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 50,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.93. 4,223,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,442,372. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $231.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.70%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $590,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,298.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,750 shares of company stock valued at $11,216,850. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chevron from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.88.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.