DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of DeepMarkit Corp (CVE:MKT) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 3410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $887,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

About DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT)

DeepMarkit Corp. focuses on the development and operation of digital marketing and promotions software platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's Gamify platform converts store traffic into leads, which can be added to lists, or downloaded in a .CSV file and uploaded using entry forms, customized games, and prizes.

