Dean Dickinson Purchases 34,750 Shares of Castleton Technology PLC (LON:CTP) Stock

Castleton Technology PLC (LON:CTP) insider Dean Dickinson acquired 34,750 shares of Castleton Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £23,630 ($30,876.78).

CTP stock opened at GBX 74 ($0.97) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Castleton Technology PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 112.90 ($1.48). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 96.13. The firm has a market cap of $60.47 million and a PE ratio of 15.42.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Castleton Technology in a research note on Tuesday.

Castleton Technology plc, an investment holding company, provides software and managed services to the public and not-for-profit sectors in the United Kingdom and Australia. It operates through Managed Services and Software Solutions segments. The Managed Services segment offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and support for businesses.

