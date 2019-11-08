David J. Honan Buys 10,000 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Stock

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) CFO David J. Honan bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $45,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of QUAD stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.22%. Quad/Graphics’s payout ratio is presently 67.04%.

QUAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Quad/Graphics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research lowered Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Quad/Graphics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUAD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 110.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 32,947 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 32.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,873 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 51.9% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 44,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

