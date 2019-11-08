Data Exchange Network (ASX:DXN) Shares Down 12.3%

Data Exchange Network Ltd (ASX:DXN) shares dropped 12.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$0.06 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.06 ($0.04), approximately 2,715,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.07 ($0.05).

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.06.

About Data Exchange Network (ASX:DXN)

The Data Exchange Network Limited plans, builds, and operates data centers and infrastructure for communications networks in Australia. It offers colocation services; mission critical power and cooling infrastructure; network solutions; data center managed services; and monitoring, management, and access control software.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Data Exchange Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Exchange Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.