Darren J. King Sells 3,968 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total transaction of $645,157.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,744.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MTB stock opened at $166.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.69 and a 200-day moving average of $160.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $133.78 and a 12 month high of $176.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.12). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTB. Barclays cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie set a $158.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 305.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.