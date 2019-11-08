DAO.Casino (BET) 24-Hour Volume Hits $20,182.00

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. In the last week, DAO.Casino has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One DAO.Casino token can currently be bought for $0.0349 or 0.00000386 BTC on exchanges. DAO.Casino has a market capitalization of $5.84 million and approximately $20,182.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino . DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

