Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 51,166 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,166 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Hologic worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Hologic by 3,466.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Hologic during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Hologic by 66.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Hologic by 172.0% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Hologic during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $381,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hologic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Hologic to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.48.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $46.54. 130,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $52.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.54 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 27.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

