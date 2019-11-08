Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $13,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 95.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Citigroup by 257.4% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $75.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $76.28.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 30.68%.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Vining Sparks raised shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

