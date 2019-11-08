Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Lowered to “Reduce” at HSBC

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. Daimler has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.80.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

