CyberMiles (CMT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.47 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 8th. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $15.08 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One CyberMiles token can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, BCEX, Binance and Cobinhood.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00691487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011232 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00044399 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00088233 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011349 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001318 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, OKEx, LBank, Huobi, Bibox, Binance, IDCM, BCEX, CoinBene, Bithumb, IDEX, Cobinhood, DragonEX, Zebpay and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

