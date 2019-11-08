CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $72.43, but opened at $70.93. CVS Health shares last traded at $71.55, with a volume of 6,442,260 shares.

The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,811 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,367,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,578,027,000 after buying an additional 1,167,143 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,328,099 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $998,699,000 after buying an additional 205,275 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,707,000 after buying an additional 1,372,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $750,088,000 after buying an additional 1,560,142 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 12,269,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $668,579,000 after buying an additional 90,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $88.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.44.

CVS Health Company Profile (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

