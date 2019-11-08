CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stake Cut by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC reduced its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 174,424 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 29,272 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in CVS Health by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 33,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 59,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.68. 5,091,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,966,567. The stock has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $63.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,437 shares of company stock worth $3,248,811 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

