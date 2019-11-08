Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
CRIS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. 632,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,850. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.90.
Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter.
Curis Company Profile
Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.
