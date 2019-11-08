Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CRIS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. 632,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,850. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. Curis has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Curis by 155.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Curis during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 131.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 43,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

