Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,438 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.56. 1,259,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,913,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.03. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $57.51 and a one year high of $76.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 8,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $633,694.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,848.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $30,362.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,361 shares of company stock worth $13,722,098 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

