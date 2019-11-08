Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 142 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after buying an additional 2,631,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,223,000 after buying an additional 2,097,114 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,058,000 after buying an additional 3,911,848 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,902,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,918,000 after buying an additional 237,373 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,339,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,634,000 after buying an additional 588,952 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $310.04. The stock had a trading volume of 108,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,560. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $235.46 and a 1-year high of $311.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

