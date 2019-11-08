Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Insider Sells $843,336.00 in Stock

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $843,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,815,544.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CFR stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $106.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $365.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFR. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

