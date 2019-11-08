Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.09.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCK. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Crown alerts:

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $744,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,332,047.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $231,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,089.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,144. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,097,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,876,000 after buying an additional 1,837,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,774,000 after purchasing an additional 108,593 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,166,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,895 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,763,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,270,000 after purchasing an additional 129,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,769,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crown stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,270. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.04. Crown has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.01). Crown had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.