Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 6,864,545 Shares

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $243,142,183.90. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Crocs had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Crocs by 1,302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Crocs by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Crocs from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Crocs from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

