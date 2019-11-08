Critical Comparison: Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) versus Change Healthcare (NYSE:CHNG)

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Corelogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Change Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Corelogic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Corelogic and Change Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corelogic $1.79 billion 1.74 $121.86 million $2.36 16.61 Change Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Corelogic has higher revenue and earnings than Change Healthcare.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Corelogic and Change Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corelogic 1 5 1 0 2.00 Change Healthcare 0 1 16 0 2.94

Corelogic currently has a consensus target price of $44.57, suggesting a potential upside of 13.70%. Change Healthcare has a consensus target price of $18.77, suggesting a potential upside of 47.19%. Given Change Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Change Healthcare is more favorable than Corelogic.

Profitability

This table compares Corelogic and Change Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corelogic 1.83% 18.36% 4.28% Change Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Corelogic beats Change Healthcare on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS). The PIRM segment combines property information, mortgage information, and consumer information to deliver housing market and property-level insights, predictive analytics, and risk management capabilities. It also offers proprietary technology and software platforms to access, automate, or track the information and assist its clients with decision-making and compliance tools in the real estate industry, insurance industry, and the single and multifamily industry. This segment primarily serves commercial banks, mortgage lenders and brokers, investment banks, fixed-income investors, real estate agents, MLS companies, property and casualty insurance companies, title insurance companies, government agencies, and government-sponsored enterprises. The UWS segment combines property, mortgage, and consumer information to provide comprehensive mortgage origination and monitoring solutions, including underwriting-related solutions, and data-enabled valuations and appraisals. This segment also provides proprietary technology and software platforms to access, automate, or track the information and assist its clients with vetting and onboarding prospects, and meeting compliance regulations, as well as understanding, diagnosing, and monitoring property values. It primarily serves mortgage lenders and servicers, mortgage brokers, credit unions, commercial banks, fixed-income investors, government agencies, and property and casualty insurance companies. The company was formerly known as The First American Corporation and changed its name to CoreLogic, Inc. in June 2010. CoreLogic, Inc. was incorporated in 1894 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc., an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides software and analytics solutions for financial performance, payment accuracy, clinical decision management, value-based payment, provider and consumer engagement, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment enables financial, administrative, and clinical transactions; electronic business-to-business and consumer-to-business payments; and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services segment provides solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Change Healthcare Inc.(NasdaqGS:CHNG) operates independently of McKesson Corporation as of June 26, 2019.

