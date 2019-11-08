Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRTO. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.62.

Criteo stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98. Criteo has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $30.85.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Criteo by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Criteo by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Criteo by 966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

