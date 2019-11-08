Crew Energy Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Crew Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Cormark also issued estimates for Crew Energy’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CR. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.05 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crew Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.34.

Shares of TSE CR opened at C$0.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.77. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.47 and a 1-year high of C$1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.54 million and a P/E ratio of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70.

Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

