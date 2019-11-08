Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Critical Review

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and Office Properties Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. -28.83% -33.15% -6.52% Office Properties Income Trust -14.86% -4.29% -1.54%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and Office Properties Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. 0 0 0 0 N/A Office Properties Income Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00

Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus price target of $26.33, suggesting a potential downside of 19.76%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A..

Volatility and Risk

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.4% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and Office Properties Income Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. $1.88 billion 0.13 -$493.10 million N/A N/A Office Properties Income Trust $426.56 million 3.71 -$21.88 million $7.95 4.13

Office Properties Income Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A..

Dividends

Office Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. does not pay a dividend. Office Properties Income Trust pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Office Properties Income Trust beats Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities. Its Urban Properties and Investments business engages in the leasing, renting, and servicing of commercial facilities and other spaces in shopping malls; leasing and servicing of office spaces other rental properties; development, sale, and maintenance of undeveloped parcels of land and/or trading properties; operation of hotels; and provision of consumer financing services. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI. Combining the two companies creates a national office REIT with increased scale, enhanced tenant and geographic diversification, a well-laddered lease expiration schedule, a broader investment strategy, and a company with one of the highest percentages of rent paid by investment grade rated tenants in the office sector.

