Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 379 ($4.95) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.99% from the company’s previous close.

CRST has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 371 ($4.85) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 407 ($5.32) price objective (up from GBX 396 ($5.17)) on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 385.18 ($5.03).

LON:CRST opened at GBX 368 ($4.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 305.20 ($3.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 437.20 ($5.71). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 392.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 370.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

