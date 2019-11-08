Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.54. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 1,944 shares trading hands.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 11.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 116,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,324 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 25.3% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

