Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $185.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $179.56.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $121.40 and a 12-month high of $174.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at $21,399,054.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,121,875.21. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.7% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 33.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

