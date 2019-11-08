Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) a €4.20 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bankhaus Lampe set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays set a €5.40 ($6.28) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.62 ($6.53) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.40 ($7.44) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC set a €5.40 ($6.28) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.48 ($6.37).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a one year high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

