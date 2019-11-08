Creative Planning Sells 10,670 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,670 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.07% of Exelixis worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Exelixis by 1.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 55,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 10.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 28.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Exelixis by 75.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 35,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $704,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director George Poste sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 280,934 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,761. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.76. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $25.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.