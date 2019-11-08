Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16,117.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,204,000 after buying an additional 6,395,426 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 201.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,642,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,374,000 after buying an additional 5,778,145 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 52.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,801,000 after buying an additional 1,195,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,502,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,958,000 after buying an additional 1,056,530 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 504.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,009,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,367,000 after buying an additional 842,644 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 8,919 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $633,694.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,848.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 4,221 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $302,561.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,722.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,361 shares of company stock valued at $13,722,098. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.56. The stock had a trading volume of 123,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $57.51 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

