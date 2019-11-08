Creative Planning Has $4.26 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 144,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,862,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Intuit to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Intuit to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.21.

Intuit stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,305. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.61 and a 12-month high of $295.77. The company has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 39,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $680,666.35. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 75,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total transaction of $20,415,740.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,279 shares of company stock valued at $68,553,645 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.