Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

MGC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,775. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.55. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $81.19 and a 52-week high of $107.27.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.