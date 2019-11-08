Creative Planning Acquires 1,326 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $7,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.73. 1,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,858. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.02. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $129.89 and a 52 week high of $167.82.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

