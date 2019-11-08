Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 105.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ:ALBO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,338. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.04. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $38.69. The stock has a market cap of $257.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.18). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 51.74% and a negative net margin of 2,403.88%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 15,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 796.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

