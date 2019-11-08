Courtney J. Ryan Sells 5,000 Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $186,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,488,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Courtney J. Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Courtney J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of Jabil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $176,050.00.

NYSE:JBL opened at $39.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average is $30.72. Jabil Inc has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 1,804.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 57.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

