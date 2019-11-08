CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSGP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,536,000 after purchasing an additional 445,078 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $146,377,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 42.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,788,000 after purchasing an additional 246,705 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 280.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,508,000 after purchasing an additional 85,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 395,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,035,000 after purchasing an additional 70,439 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $631.30.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total value of $231,821.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $546.70. 1,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,310. The business’s fifty day moving average is $579.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $566.37. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $315.85 and a 12-month high of $639.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.34.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. CoStar Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $352.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.