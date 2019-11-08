CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) SVP Brian Warren Sells 10,931 Shares

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) SVP Brian Warren sold 10,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $1,296,307.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,407.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $113.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.52. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $82.64 and a 1 year high of $123.68.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.19 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.44%.

COR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,027,000 after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,131,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,257,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 888.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,050,000 after acquiring an additional 858,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 807,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,974,000 after acquiring an additional 44,131 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 724,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,406,000 after acquiring an additional 292,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

