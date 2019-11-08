Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Shares Up 5.3% Following Strong Earnings

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) shares shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $29.16 and last traded at $28.42, 413,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 40% from the average session volume of 296,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CORE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Core-Mark in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Core-Mark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 18.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 198.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

