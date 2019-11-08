Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $42.00. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Core-Mark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Core-Mark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

NASDAQ:CORE traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $28.88. 3,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. Core-Mark has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Core-Mark’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core-Mark will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the second quarter worth $379,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Core-Mark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 20.4% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 779,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after buying an additional 131,978 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 170.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 72,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 3.3% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 11,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.