Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.62. Copart posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $542.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.84 million. Copart had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 28.98%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price target on Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Copart from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT opened at $81.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.81. Copart has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $85.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.74.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

