Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLRS. Bradesco Corretora restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup set a $12.00 price target on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,390,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 390,100 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,745,000. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 316,281 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 2,868.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 323,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 313,027 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,001,000.

NYSE VLRS traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. 139,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,164. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.66 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 5.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

