Contrasting Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) & Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) and Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Solid Biosciences and Gritstone Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Biosciences 3 1 4 0 2.13 Gritstone Oncology 0 0 6 0 3.00

Solid Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.72%. Gritstone Oncology has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 168.65%. Given Gritstone Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gritstone Oncology is more favorable than Solid Biosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.7% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Gritstone Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Gritstone Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Solid Biosciences has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gritstone Oncology has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Gritstone Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Biosciences N/A -87.96% -76.46% Gritstone Oncology -2,038.71% -83.79% -42.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Gritstone Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Biosciences N/A N/A -$74.80 million ($2.25) -4.90 Gritstone Oncology $1.19 million 237.79 -$64.78 million ($7.26) -1.09

Gritstone Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Solid Biosciences. Solid Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gritstone Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology beats Solid Biosciences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc., a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. Its portfolio also comprises Anti-LTBP4, a monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical trials to reduce fibrosis and inflammation. In addition, the company engages in developing biomarkers and sensors; and Solid Suit program that includes the development of wearable assistive devices that focus on providing functional and therapeutic benefits to DMD patients. Solid Biosciences Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc., an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.