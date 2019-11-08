Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Trading 11% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) traded up 11% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $45.42 and last traded at $31.20, 65,080 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 225,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNST shares. ValuEngine downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Constellation Pharmaceuticals to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.96.

In related news, insider Patrick Trojer sold 10,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $139,464.60. Also, Director James E. Audia sold 5,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $70,674.72. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNST. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 5.32.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

