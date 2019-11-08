Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.96.

Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 5.32. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $45.42.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column bought 1,411,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $11,999,994.00. Also, insider Patrick Trojer sold 10,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $139,464.60. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 820,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after buying an additional 94,107 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 16,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

