Constellation (DAG) Trading 22.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $18.47 million and $2.55 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. One Constellation token can currently be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Constellation alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.67 or 0.07410887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000420 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000230 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00015066 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00047341 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation is a token. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 868,573,637 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.